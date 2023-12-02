The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2, 0-0 MVC) face a fellow MVC opponent, the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0, 0-0 MVC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Information

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 70.1 210th 327th 76 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 343rd 28 Rebounds 29.6 298th 341st 6 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 350th 10.2 Assists 11.6 300th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

