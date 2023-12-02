Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Conley, in his last game (November 30 win against the Jazz), produced eight points, seven assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.2 9.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists 7.5 6.0 7.2 PRA -- 19 19.4 PR -- 13 12.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Hornets

Conley has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Conley is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 122.1 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have given up 26.9 per game, 20th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 31 15 2 3 2 0 0 1/23/2023 27 14 3 3 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.