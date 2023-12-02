Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you live in Hennepin County, Minnesota and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 11:35 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minnehaha Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
