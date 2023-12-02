Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Anoka County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avail Academy High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
