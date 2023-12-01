Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wadena County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine River Backus High School at Menahga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Menahga, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebeka High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
