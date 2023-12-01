The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will try to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

St. Thomas has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 329th.

The Tommies' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Broncos allow to opponents.

St. Thomas is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.0 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

The Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.

At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

