The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Information

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 74.2 118th 290th 74.0 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 29.0 317th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 9.0 35th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.9 186th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.5 15th

