Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lyon County, Minnesota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at Sleepy Eye High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30

12:00 AM CT on November 30 Location: Sleepy Eye, MN

Sleepy Eye, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minneota High School at Bold High School