The Houston Cougars (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier matchup

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Houston vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Xavier has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Musketeers games have hit the over three out of six times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1700

+1700 Oddsmakers rate Houston lower (eighth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

With odds of +1700, Houston has been given a 5.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

