Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Brown County, Minnesota today? We've got the information.
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murray County Central High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
