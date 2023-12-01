Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blue Earth County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blue Earth County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norwood- Young America High School at Maple River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mapleton, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.