The Utah Jazz (6-12) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on November 30, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Utah Jazz

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Timberwolves average 6.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz allow (119.7).

Minnesota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have fared better at home this year, putting up 113.4 points per game, compared to 112.4 per game in road games.

In home games, Minnesota is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game (101.1) than in away games (111.9).

The Timberwolves are draining 11.6 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Injuries