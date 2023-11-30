How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (6-12) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on November 30, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Timberwolves average 6.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz allow (119.7).
- Minnesota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have fared better at home this year, putting up 113.4 points per game, compared to 112.4 per game in road games.
- In home games, Minnesota is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game (101.1) than in away games (111.9).
- The Timberwolves are draining 11.6 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
