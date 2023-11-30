Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stearns County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Stearns County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cathedral High School at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's Preparatory School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kimball, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
