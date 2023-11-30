The Nashville Predators (11-10) host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX. The Predators have won six straight games.

The Wild have put up a 3-5-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 24 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.2%) while giving up 32 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.

Wild vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-120)

Predators (-120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)

Wild vs Predators Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 1-4-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 6-10-4 overall record.

This season the Wild recorded only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored more than two goals 12 times, earning 12 points from those matchups (5-5-2).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 5-4-2 (12 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Wild finished 1-6-2 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.95 19th 17th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.8 31st 16th 31 Shots 31.1 15th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 17th 20% Power Play % 16% 24th 29th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 68.49% 32nd

Wild vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

