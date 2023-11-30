Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central Area Secondary School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
