The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -12.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games have had a combined total of more than 149.5 points two times this season (in six outings).

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 143.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Gophers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Minnesota has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Golden Gophers have played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 2 33.3% 76.8 158.8 67.0 142.5 143.8 New Orleans 2 50% 82.0 158.8 75.5 142.5 151.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers put up 76.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 75.5 the Privateers allow.

Minnesota has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 4-2-0 3-0 2-4-0 New Orleans 3-1-0 1-1 1-3-0

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota New Orleans 6-11 Home Record 6-9 1-9 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.