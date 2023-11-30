Minnesota vs. New Orleans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) take the court against the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on BTN.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|148.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|149.5
|-880
|+580
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Betting Trends
- Minnesota has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Golden Gophers games have hit the over.
- New Orleans has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this year.
- Games featuring the Privateers have hit the over just once this year.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Minnesota is 82nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 180th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
