How to Watch Minnesota vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Privateers are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Gophers sit at 62nd.
- The 76.8 points per game the Golden Gophers average are only 1.3 more points than the Privateers allow (75.5).
- Minnesota is 3-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers surrendered 68.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|L 76-58
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Williams Arena
