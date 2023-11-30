Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Boldy's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 11:25 on the ice per game.

Boldy has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Boldy has a point in eight of 13 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Boldy goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boldy has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Boldy Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 13 Games 3 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

