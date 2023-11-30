Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kittson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Kittson County, Minnesota, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Kittson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warroad High School at Northern Freeze CO OP
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Karlstad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
