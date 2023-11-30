Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Spurgeon has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
