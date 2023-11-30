Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Grant County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central Area Secondary School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.