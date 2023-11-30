In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Alex Goligoski to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

