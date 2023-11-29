The Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

Villanova has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Hawks games have hit the over.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Villanova much higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (54th).

The implied probability of Villanova winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

