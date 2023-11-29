Wednesday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Tommies head into this matchup following a 76-54 loss to Butler on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, St. Thomas 66

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies picked up their best win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 70-62.

St. Thomas has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Tommies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 168) on November 18

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 204) on November 21

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jo Langbehn: 12.7 PTS, 71.4 FG%

12.7 PTS, 71.4 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Amber Scalia: 18.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

18.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 71.8 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allowing 71.3 (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.