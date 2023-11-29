The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1, 0-0 MVC) meet the Belmont Bruins (2-1, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Information

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 298th 29.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 14th 300th 11.6 Assists 15.3 35th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

