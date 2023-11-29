Wednesday's game features the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) and the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) facing off at McLeod Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-73 win for heavily favored Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-11.2)

Northern Iowa (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Northern Iowa has gone 1-3-0 against the spread, while Belmont's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Panthers have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.0 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and are allowing 70.2 per outing to rank 165th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa is 188th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 30.0 its opponents average.

Northern Iowa knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.5 on average.

The Panthers score 96.4 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

Northern Iowa has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (96th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (262nd in college basketball).

