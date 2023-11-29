Wednesday's MVC schedule will see the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) take on the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Northern Iowa vs. Belmont matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Belmont Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-8.5) 158.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-8.5) 157.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Panthers games have hit the over.

Belmont has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

