The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) are welcoming in the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) for a contest between MVC rivals at McLeod Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 187th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 276th.

The Panthers average 9.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Bruins allow (83.7).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northern Iowa performed better at home last year, posting 71.8 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Panthers gave up 68.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.8 away from home.

In home games, Northern Iowa averaged 1.3 more threes per game (8.0) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in away games (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule