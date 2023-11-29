MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are five games featuring a MVC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Northern Iowa Panthers versus the South Dakota Coyotes.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Belmont Bruins at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Valparaiso Beacons at Western Michigan Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bradley Braves at Butler Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Bellarmine Knights at Evansville Purple Aces
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
