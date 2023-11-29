Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-52 and heavily favors Minnesota to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 67-54 win over Stony Brook in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 67, Norfolk State 52

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Gophers took down the Stony Brook Seawolves, the No. 74 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-54 on November 26, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Minnesota is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Minnesota has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 74) on November 26

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 171) on November 15

84-31 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 252) on November 22

92-57 at home over LIU (No. 339) on November 8

100-42 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 12

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 18 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

18 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Amaya Battle: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 AST, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.2 PTS, 6.2 AST, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Grace Grocholski: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Mallory Heyer: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Sophie Hart: 9.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers outscore opponents by 27.2 points per game (scoring 77 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while giving up 49.8 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.