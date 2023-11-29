Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today? We've got the information.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis Park High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
