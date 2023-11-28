Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Western's top two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), hit the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|225.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in six of 16 games this season.
- Minnesota has had an average of 219.8 points in its games this season, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 10-6-0 this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 62.3% chance to win.
Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|6
|37.5%
|113.4
|233
|106.4
|217.7
|221
|Thunder
|8
|50%
|119.6
|233
|111.3
|217.7
|229.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Timberwolves' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (3-5-0).
- The 113.4 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 2.1 more points than the Thunder allow (111.3).
- Minnesota has a 7-4 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 111.3 points.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|10-6
|5-3
|9-7
|Thunder
|12-4
|2-1
|9-7
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|113.4
|119.6
|15
|5
|7-4
|12-1
|9-2
|11-2
|106.4
|111.3
|3
|9
|10-2
|8-2
|11-1
|8-2
