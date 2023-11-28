Kyle Anderson and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 119-97 win over the Grizzlies, Anderson totaled six points and six rebounds.

Now let's examine Anderson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.6 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.6 PRA -- 15.1 14.1 PR -- 11.1 10.5



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Thunder

Anderson has taken 5.4 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.4% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.3 points per game, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 26.8 per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 32 6 6 2 0 1 3 12/3/2022 31 6 6 5 0 4 2 10/19/2022 22 2 6 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.