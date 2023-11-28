The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you're considering a wager on Kaprizov against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 21:23 on the ice per game.

In six of 19 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kaprizov has a point in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Kaprizov has an assist in nine of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kaprizov hits the over on his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 4 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

