The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 119-97 win over the Grizzlies, Towns had 18 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 24.8 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.1 PRA -- 33.6 36.7 PR -- 30.7 33.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.8 per contest.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Allowing 111.3 points per contest, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 46.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 26.8 per game, 21st in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 12.9 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 30 15 8 5 1 0 1 10/19/2022 36 12 6 7 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.