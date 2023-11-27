Scan the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings (6-5), which currently has six players listed, as the Vikings ready for their matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, November 27 at 8:15 PM .

The Vikings enter the matchup after losing 21-20 to the Denver Broncos in their last outing on November 19.

Their last time out, the Bears lost 31-26 to the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable Nick Mullens QB Back Full Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Khyiris Tonga DL Knee Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Out Lucas Patrick OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Larry Borom OL Illness Out Khari Blasingame FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Out

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are compiling 360.5 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 320.6 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings are putting up 23 points per game on offense this season (13th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.9 points per game (13th) on defense.

The Vikings have the 19th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (226.6 allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with 266.7 passing yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Minnesota ranks 27th in the NFL with 93.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed per contest (94).

The Vikings have the 25th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -6, forcing 14 turnovers (18th in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (27th in NFL).

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)

Vikings (-3) Moneyline: Vikings (-150), Bears (+125)

Vikings (-150), Bears (+125) Total: 44 points

