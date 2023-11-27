Ty Chandler has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in Week 12 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears give up 79.5 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

So far this year, Chandler has generated 160 rushing yards on 33 attempts (16 ypg), while scoring one rushing TD. Chandler helps out in the passing game, reeling in nine passes for 80 yards (8 ypg).

Chandler vs. the Bears

Chandler vs the Bears (since 2021): 3 GP / 6.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 6.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The 79.5 rushing yards the Bears yield per outing makes them the second-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Bears have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bears' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Vikings Player Previews

Ty Chandler Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-120)

Chandler Rushing Insights

Chandler has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in two opportunities this season.

The Vikings, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

His team has attempted 267 rushes this season. He's taken 33 of those carries (12.4%).

Chandler has one rushing touchdown this year in seven games played.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

He has two red zone carries for 5.0% of the team share (his team runs on 38.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Ty Chandler Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Chandler Receiving Insights

Chandler has received 2.4% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has picked up eight yards per target (80 yards on 10 targets).

Chandler does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Chandler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

