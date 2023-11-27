Joshua Dobbs will be facing the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

So far this year, Dobbs has passed for 2,216 yards (201.5 per game) for Minnesota, collecting 12 touchdown passes with six picks. Dobbs has also chipped in in the runnin game with 389 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 70 attempts, including six touchdowns.

Dobbs vs. the Bears

Dobbs vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 245.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

Opponents of the Bears have scored 22 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Bears' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

227.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Dobbs Passing Insights

So far this season, Dobbs has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of 10 opportunities.

The Vikings, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

Dobbs is No. 28 in the NFL averaging 6.1 yards per attempt (2,216 total yards passing).

Dobbs has completed at least one touchdown pass in eight of 11 games, including multiple TDs four times.

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his 10 opportunities this season (60.0%).

Dobbs has rushed for a score in six of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-34 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 158 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-37 / 208 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-33 / 146 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD

