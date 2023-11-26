The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) after losing seven straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Minnesota has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 114.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (111.4).

Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this season, allowing 100.9 points per game, compared to 114.0 in away games.

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries