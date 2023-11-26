The San Francisco Dons (4-2) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) after winning four straight home games. The Dons are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -4.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played four games this season that have gone over 134.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota has a 145.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.3 more points than this game's total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Minnesota was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Gophers have played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 2 50% 81.3 161.9 60.7 125.9 145.5 Minnesota 4 80% 80.6 161.9 65.2 125.9 145.7

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers' 80.6 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Dons give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 4-0-0 3-0 0-4-0 Minnesota 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Minnesota 11-5 Home Record 6-11 5-6 Away Record 1-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

