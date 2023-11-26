Minnesota vs. San Francisco November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (2-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Minnesota AVG
|Minnesota Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|62.9
|350th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|7th
|10.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
