Sunday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-0) squaring off at Williams Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 win for Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Golden Gophers secured an 84-31 victory against CSU Northridge.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 68, Stony Brook 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

Minnesota has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 183) on November 15

84-31 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 263) on November 22

92-57 at home over LIU (No. 339) on November 8

100-42 at home over Chicago State (No. 350) on November 12

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 19.2 PTS, 2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

19.2 PTS, 2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Amaya Battle: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 AST, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.6 PTS, 5.6 AST, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Grace Grocholski: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Mallory Heyer: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Niamya Holloway: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 68.4 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +150 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30 points per game. They're putting up 79 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball and are allowing 49 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.