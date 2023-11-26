The San Francisco Dons (4-2) welcome in the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 38.5% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota is 4-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 210th.
  • The Golden Gophers score an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Dons allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).
  • At home, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (76.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Minnesota made more 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (32.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Missouri L 70-68 Williams Arena
11/18/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 67-53 Williams Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB W 86-67 Williams Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco - Chase Center
11/30/2023 New Orleans - Williams Arena
12/3/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

