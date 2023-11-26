How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (4-2) welcome in the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 38.5% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 4-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 210th.
- The Golden Gophers score an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Dons allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).
- At home, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (76.1).
- Beyond the arc, Minnesota made more 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (32.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|L 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
