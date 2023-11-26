The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Boldy available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:54 per game on the ice, is -4.

In one of 11 games this year, Boldy has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Boldy has a point in seven of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 11 games this year, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Boldy goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Boldy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 2 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.