Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
In the upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Matthew Boldy to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- Boldy has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|21:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-4
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
