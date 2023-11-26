Can we expect Marcus Johansson finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansson stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Johansson's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:43 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.