Week 13 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sun Belt teams were in action for seven games in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Troy vs. Southern Miss | Georgia State vs. Old Dominion | UL Monroe vs. Louisiana | James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina | Arkansas State vs. Marshall | Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State
Week 13 Sun Belt Results
Troy 35 Southern Miss 17
- Pregame Favorite: Troy (-16.5)
- Pregame Total: 48
Troy Leaders
- Passing: Gunnar Watson (21-for-34, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kimani Vidal (16 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jabre Barber (8 TAR, 6 REC, 81 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Ethan Crawford (11-for-21, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (13 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Gore (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss
|Troy
|286
|Total Yards
|427
|132
|Passing Yards
|319
|154
|Rushing Yards
|108
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Old Dominion 25 Georgia State 24
- Pregame Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
Old Dominion Leaders
- Passing: Grant Wilson (15-for-33, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Obie Sanni (10 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Reymello Murphy (6 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
Georgia State Leaders
- Passing: Darren Grainger (26-for-36, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: Robert Lewis (17 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion
|Georgia State
|313
|Total Yards
|300
|208
|Passing Yards
|203
|105
|Rushing Yards
|97
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Louisiana 52 UL Monroe 21
- Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-12.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Chandler Fields (18-for-20, 246 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Elijah Davis (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Neal Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 2 TDs)
UL Monroe Leaders
- Passing: Jiya Wright (6-for-10, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Bennett Galloway (16 ATT, 87 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrone Howell (7 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisiana
|UL Monroe
|476
|Total Yards
|239
|246
|Passing Yards
|86
|230
|Rushing Yards
|153
|1
|Turnovers
|2
James Madison 56 Coastal Carolina 14
- Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
James Madison Leaders
- Passing: Jordan McCloud (26-for-35, 324 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (14 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (6 TAR, 6 REC, 107 YDS, 3 TDs)
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Ethan Vasko (21-for-29, 254 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Vasko (9 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Sam Pinckney (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Coastal Carolina
|James Madison
|328
|Total Yards
|481
|254
|Passing Yards
|324
|74
|Rushing Yards
|157
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Marshall 35 Arkansas State 21
- Pregame Favorite: Marshall (-1.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Marshall Leaders
- Passing: Cam Fancher (16-for-22, 214 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ethan Payne (19 ATT, 113 YDS)
- Receiving: Charles Montgomery (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)
Arkansas State Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Raynor (19-for-38, 263 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja'Quez Cross (11 ATT, 27 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Corey Rucker (11 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Marshall
|Arkansas State
|493
|Total Yards
|305
|214
|Passing Yards
|263
|279
|Rushing Yards
|42
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Appalachian State 55 Georgia Southern 27
- Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-10)
- Pregame Total: 63
Appalachian State Leaders
- Passing: Joey Aguilar (23-for-36, 296 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kanye Roberts (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 8 REC, 108 YDS, 2 TDs)
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Passing: Davis Brin (24-for-34, 238 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: OJ Arnold (16 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Khaleb Hood (11 TAR, 10 REC, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State
|Georgia Southern
|532
|Total Yards
|360
|296
|Passing Yards
|277
|236
|Rushing Yards
|83
|1
|Turnovers
|3
