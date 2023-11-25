The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Butler Scoring Comparison

The Tommies average 12.0 more points per game (75.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.4).

St. Thomas has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Butler's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.

The Bulldogs record only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tommies allow (70.4).

St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tommies concede.

The Tommies make 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amber Scalia: 19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Jordyn Glynn: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG%

12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG% Phoebe Frentzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

