The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Butler Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies average 12.0 more points per game (75.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.4).
  • St. Thomas has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
  • Butler's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs record only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tommies allow (70.4).
  • St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tommies concede.
  • The Tommies make 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

  • Jade Hill: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Amber Scalia: 19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Jordyn Glynn: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG%
  • Phoebe Frentzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

St. Thomas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Utah Valley W 70-62 Schoenecker Arena
11/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-60 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 74-63 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 Butler - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 Iowa State - Schoenecker Arena
12/2/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

