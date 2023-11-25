How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- This season, the Tommies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.
- St. Thomas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 217th.
- The 69.7 points per game the Tommies score are just 3.3 more points than the Phoenix give up (66.4).
- St. Thomas is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did on the road (68.7).
- The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).
- In home games, St. Thomas sunk 1.3 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal Poly
|L 61-60
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 66-62
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Portland State
|W 76-70
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
