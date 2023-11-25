The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

This season, the Tommies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.

St. Thomas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Tommies are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 217th.

The 69.7 points per game the Tommies score are just 3.3 more points than the Phoenix give up (66.4).

St. Thomas is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did on the road (68.7).

The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).

In home games, St. Thomas sunk 1.3 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule